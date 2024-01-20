Naquan Reid, of North Amityville, intentionally rams into cop car twice, Suffolk police say

A North Amityville man is accused of intentionally crashing into an unmarked police vehicle — twice — after officers allegedly saw him not wearing a seat belt and driving a car without a working rear license plate light. Naquan Reid, 33, had been stopped just after midnight for the violations, in a 2018 Nissan Altima, at the corner of Centerwood Street and Troy Avenue in West Babylon, the Suffolk County Police Department wrote in a news release. “As the officers were speaking to him, Reid fled the scene in the Nissan. The officers re-entered their vehicle. A short time later, they located the Nissan and activated the lights and sirens,” the release said. “The Nissan made a U-turn, and Reid intentionally struck the police vehicle head on with the Nissan, then continued eastbound on Lakeway Drive.” Then, when he was found later, “Reid again intentionally crashed the Nissan into the police vehicle, then exited the Nissan and attempted to flee on foot. The officers apprehended him a short distance away.” The officers, who were not identified, were treated for minor injuries, the release said. The man also sustained a minor injury, the police press office said in an email. All were treated at a hospital. Asked the basis for saying the man deliberately rammed the police car, the press office did not provide specifics but said: “Regarding the intentional crash, we can say that was determined following an investigation.” Reid was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, and resisting arrest. And he had a bench warrant for driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to the police press office. He’ll be arraigned at a later date. Reid could not be reached for comment or identify whether he’s represented by a lawyer.

