Man cuts taxi driver’s arm, takes gold chain, police say

Nassau County police arrested a man who they said robbed a taxi driver of his gold chain and sliced his arm with a gravity knife in Hicksville early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The robbery began when Ramel Giggetts, 30, of Copiague entered the victim’s cab that was parked on Broadway near East Barclay Street about 4:45 a.m., police said.

Giggetts allegedly told the driver, a 41-year-old man from Copiague, to drive him to Massapequa but the driver refused, saying that his shift was over, police said.

That is when Giggetts snatched a gold chain, prompting a fight between the two, police said.

During the brawl, Giggetts pulled out a gravity knife and cut the driver’s left arm before running off with the gold chain, police said.

Police soon spotted Giggetts walking along East Marie Street. He was arrested and the knife was recovered, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for his injury, police said.

Giggetts is charged with robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.