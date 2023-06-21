Two indicted on manslaughter charges in fatal crash after high-speed race, DA says

Two Commack men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to manslaughter charges from what prosecutors described as a high-speed race that resulted in a crash that killed a Huntington Station man last year.

Jared Cooper, 19, and Jesus Bonilla, 20, both of Commack, were indicted on second-degree manslaughter in the death of James Beck, 57, as he was crossing Jericho Turnpike Nov. 19, 2022.

Cooper and Bonilla were arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, where they were also charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. Both men were placed on supervised release while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors said Cooper was driving a 2008 Saab SUV and was racing Bonilla, who was driving a 2009 Honda, as they both headed west on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.

Witnesses spotted the two cars speeding next to each other, running several red lights and swerving into oncoming traffic, according to court records. Beck was crossing Jericho when he was struck by both vehicles, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“These two defendants allegedly put innocent lives at risk by racing,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement.

Bonilla’s attorney, Michael Franzese noted Bonilla remained at the scene and called 911, adding that he tested negative for drugs and alcohol and did not previously know Cooper.

“He comes from a good family and has no history of trouble,” Franzese said.

Cooper’s attorney, Michael Alber, said he was not aware of street racing allegations prior to the crash and noted his client also remained at the scene and called 911. He said Cooper was a lifelong Suffolk County resident with no criminal record.

“In a case like this, it’s important not to rush to judgment,” Alber said. “We look forward to reviewing the discovery of the case and our preliminary review of the indicates Mr. Cooper did not commit any crime in this case.”