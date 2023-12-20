Teen arrested after mass shooting threat naming Sequoya High School, Suffolk DA says

A Centereach teen has been arrested and charged with sending an anonymous email threatening to “shoot up” Sequoya High School in Holtsville, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old allegedly emailed the mass-shooting threat to high school administrators on Dec. 13, warning them to be prepared for bloodshed, Tierney said in a statement.

The district attorney's office did not identify him.

The school, which is in the Eastern Suffolk BOCES school district, was immediately locked down and an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department and district attorney’s office was launched, Tierney said. Authorities traced the email to a residence in Centereach, he said.

Suffolk police officers responded to the residence Saturday, and the teen admitted to sending the threat, saying, “I can’t believe you guys found out it was me,” the statement said.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The teen was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor. Because of his age, he was referred to Family Court for further adjudication, Tierney said.

A search of the residence confirmed there were no firearms or weapons in the teen's possession, Tierney said.

“Anyone thinking of sending an anonymous threat should be forewarned that with the technological abilities of the detectives from my office and the Suffolk County Police Department, we will find you and arrest you,” Tierney said in the statement.

He added, “Unfortunately, under current state law, a mass shooting threat such as this cannot be prosecuted by my office and, as such, this juvenile will be referred to Family Court.”

A day after the alleged threat was made, Eastern Suffolk BOCES Superintendent David Wicks said in a statement that "We immediately followed our security and safety protocol and put the building on lockout and contacted law enforcement.

"Following an initial investigation by Suffolk County Police that determined there was no credible threat, the lockout was lifted and regularly scheduled activities resumed."

Wicks' statement said a law enforcement investigation identified the teen as a student. It did not say whether the teen attended the school.

In a separate incident involving Sequoya High School, a 14-year-old Medford student was charged with threatening LGBTQ students there on Dec. 4, police said.

Police said the girl, who goes to Sequoya High School, sent derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community to another 14-year-old student. Police said she also sent threatening text messages to kill any LGBTQ person at the school and every girl at the school.

Suffolk County hate crimes detectives arrested the girl and charged her with aggravated harassment as a felony hate crime, and misdemeanor making a threat of mass harm.

The juvenile also was referred to Family Court.