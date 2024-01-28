Massapequa man trying to sell Rolex robbed, hit by thief's car, police say

A Massapequa man who advertised an $8,000 Rolex for sale on social media landed face down on the pavement with cuts and bruises after a prospective buyer slammed into him with his car and then took off with the timepiece without paying, according to Nassau County police.

A Ring doorbell camera recording caught the wild exchange.

The unidentified 43-year-old victim arranged to meet the potential buyer in front of his home on Jerusalem Avenue to inspect the watch with the intent of making a sale, police said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and sporting dreadlocks, looked the watch over and then told the seller to come to his gray Honda sport utility vehicle to get the cash, according to investigators. When the victim tried to open the passenger-side door, he realized it was locked and the sale was about to go sour, police said. The watch seller sprinted around the car to confront the driver, prompting the suspect to throw the car into reverse and slam into him, hurling him to the roadway.

Video footage released by police shows the victim spring up and jump on the hood of the Honda in an attempt to stop the robber as he speeds eastbound down Jerusalem Avenue. In the recording, a pair of workmen look up from their job to witness the getaway.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The victim suffered cuts to his knee, elbow and hand that were treated at the scene.

Police were looking for the man driving the Honda, which they said may have Connecticut tags.