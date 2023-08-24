Cops: Crash closes southbound Meadowbrook in Uniondale
A serious crash with injuries has shut down the southbound lanes of the Meadowbrook Parkway near Stewart Avenue in Uniondale, police said.
All southbound lanes were blocked, as was the M3 exit to Stewart Avenue, following the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Nassau and State Police.
There was no estimate when the parkway's southbound lanes would reopen.
