Cops: Crash closes southbound Meadowbrook in Uniondale

A serious crash with injuries has shut down the southbound...

A serious crash with injuries has shut down the southbound lanes of the Meadowbrook Parkway near Stewart Avenue in Uniondale, police said Thursday afternoon.  Credit: John Scalesi

A serious crash with injuries has shut down the southbound lanes of the Meadowbrook Parkway near Stewart Avenue in Uniondale, police said.

All southbound lanes were blocked, as was the M3 exit to Stewart Avenue, following the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Nassau and State Police.

There was no estimate when the parkway's southbound lanes would reopen.

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

