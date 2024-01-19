Nassau DA opposes parole for Martin Heidgen, wrong-way driver who killed 7-year-old Katie Flynn and limo driver Stanley Rabinowitz 

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly is opposing the early release of imprisoned wrong-way drunken driver Martin Heidgen, who killed 7-year-old flower girl Katie Flynn and a limo driver on the Meadowbrook Parkway as they returned from a wedding in 2005.

Heidgen, of Valley Stream, is scheduled to meet with the parole board in February, the district attorney said.

He admitted that he was going through financial, family and relationship difficulties when he downed 16 drinks on a Fourth of July weekend and drove his pickup truck more than two miles the wrong way on the parkway before slamming into a limousine carrying the girl and her family.

The driver, Stanley Rabinowitz, 59, was also killed in the crash. The girl’s family suffered extensive injuries.

Heidgen’s blood alcohol content registered at .28, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison and is eligible for parole in February.

“In an unguarded letter, he sent to a friend presentence, he stated that he would drink again after release, but might not drive,” Donnelly wrote in her letter to the New York State Department of Corrections. “These are not the statements of a person who has truly accepted responsibility and can be trusted to return to society.”

The prosecutor said she was concerned over other comments that “prove insight into his character and his likelihood of reoffending.”

Heidgen told authorities that he was in “self-destruct mode” due to his personal problems, which, according to Donnelly, show “exclusive self-concern after the act” and a “lack of remorse.”

“In his statement at sentencing, Heidgen characterized himself as one of the victims of the devastating crash rather than its exclusive cause,” the district attorney wrote.

He lost a bid to overturn his murder conviction in 2011.

Heidgen’s lawyer, Jillian Harrington, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Donnelly also pointed out that the crash was not his first time running afoul of the law while driving with alcohol. He was convicted in Mississippi for underage alcohol possession during a car stop in which he refused a sobriety test, the letter opposing the release said.

“The loss of a child, father and husband and the lifetime effects of the serious injuries inflicted by Heidgen’s depraved acts on July 2, 2005, will have no end,” Donnelly said in her letter.

“Time will not heal these wounds. For these reasons, I respectfully request that Heidgen be denied parole and that he remains incarcerated.”