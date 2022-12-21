Suffolk DA: Jazzame Paranzino admitted to stealing more than $50,000 from special needs home residents

A former manager at a Medford home for people with special needs admitted Wednesday to stealing more than $50,000 from nearly a dozen residents, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Jazzame Paranzino, 31, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny following a plea agreement that will also require her to serve four months in prison and pay back the money she stole, prosecutors said in a news release. Paranzino was previously charged with grand larceny, a felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“This defendant stole funds from people with severe disabilities who were in need of 24-hour care,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “These individuals and their families trusted her, and instead of honoring that trust, this defendant stole thousands of dollars from them for her own personal use.”

Prosecutors said the thefts were from the bank accounts of 11 residents at Maryhaven Center of Hope in Medford, where Paranzino worked as a site manager assisting adults with severe developmental disabilities. As part of her job, Paranzino had access to each of the residents’ debit cards when the thefts occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, prosecutors said.

When residents needed cash for outings, Paranzino was tasked with providing it for them. She also was responsible for purchasing furniture and electronics for them and used that responsibility as cover for the thefts, prosecutors said.

Reached by telephone Wednesday, Paranzino’s defense attorney, Mark Silverman of Freeport, declined comment.

Paranzino will also serve five years probation following her release from prison under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors said.

Paranzino pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny before Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei. As a condition of her guilty plea, Paranzino has agreed to repay the monies stolen and will be sentenced to four months’ incarceration and five years’ probation.

This case was prosecuted by Deirdre Horney of the Financial Crime Bureau.