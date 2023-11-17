Long IslandCrime

Menorah damaged outside Hempstead home, police say

Nassau County police are looking for a man who did $2,000 worth of damage to a menorah outside a home in Hempstead.

Police said a man wearing dark clothing and a backpack went to the front of a home on Nassau Boulevard just after midnight Wednesday and threw an object, destroying two lights on the Hanukkah symbol.

The man then ran away and has not been identified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

