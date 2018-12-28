Roosevelt woman slapped infant daughter because she was crying, cops say

A Roosevelt woman faces multiple charges after she slapped her 7-week-old infant daughter, causing swelling and bruising, Nassau County police said.

Fiona Lall, 30, hit her daughter because she was crying, causing the baby’s face to swell and her back to bruise, police said in a news release. The incident happened about 5 a.m. Wednesday at Bethany House, a nonprofit homeless shelter for women and children on Whitehouse Avenue in Freeport.

The baby was taken to a hospital, police said. Her condition was not available.

Lall was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, court records show.

She was ordered held on $40,000 bond or $20,000 cash bail, records show. She is due back in court Monday and is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which typically does not comment on cases.

Stays at Bethany House, which also has homes in Baldwin and Bellmore, range from one night to one year, with most women remaining four to six months. The women are required by the Nassau County Department of Social Services to be working, studying or enrolled in the county’s work experience program, which trains them for a job.