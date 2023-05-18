William Burke of Bay Shore killed in motorcycle crash: cops

A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

Police said William Thomas Burke, 52, of Bay Shore was operating a 2018 Kawasaki when it collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Richland Boulevard and Howells Road at 6:39 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Suburban, Donald Broddick, 48, of Bay Shore, performed CPR on Burke at the scene. Burke was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the Suburban was northbound on Richland and had stopped at a stop sign, but then was struck on the passenger side by the westbound motorcycle as it went through the intersection. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The crash remains under investigation by Third Squad detectives. No charges have been filed.