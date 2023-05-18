Long IslandCrime

William Burke of Bay Shore killed in motorcycle crash: cops

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

Police said William Thomas Burke, 52, of Bay Shore was operating a 2018 Kawasaki when it collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Richland Boulevard and Howells Road at 6:39 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Suburban, Donald Broddick, 48, of Bay Shore, performed CPR on Burke at the scene. Burke was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the Suburban was northbound on Richland and had stopped at a stop sign, but then was struck on the passenger side by the westbound motorcycle as it went through the intersection. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The crash remains under investigation by Third Squad detectives. No charges have been filed.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
SCPD memorial … Roadway construction halted … Sands lease vote Monday Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

LIRR shooting caught on camera ... Riverhead Raceway ... Best LI pancakes ... Coopers Beach among the best

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
SCPD memorial … Roadway construction halted … Sands lease vote Monday Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

LIRR shooting caught on camera ... Riverhead Raceway ... Best LI pancakes ... Coopers Beach among the best

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 monthsCancel anytime

Get Unlimited Access