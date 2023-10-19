Long IslandCrime

Male motorcyclist killed in North Amityville crash, police say

Suffolk County Police said a male motorcyclist was killed Wednesday...

Suffolk County Police said a male motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a North Amityville crash. Credit: Newsday

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a crash in North Amityville Wednesday that killed a male motorcyclist, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle on New Highway at approximately 12:50 p.m., police said. His identity was not immediately available.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motorist in the other vehicle was not injured.

No other details were immediately available late Wednesday

