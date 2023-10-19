Male motorcyclist killed in North Amityville crash, police say
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a crash in North Amityville Wednesday that killed a male motorcyclist, authorities said.
The motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle on New Highway at approximately 12:50 p.m., police said. His identity was not immediately available.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motorist in the other vehicle was not injured.
No other details were immediately available late Wednesday