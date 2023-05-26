Long IslandCrime

Timothy Ross, 19, killed in motorcycle crash in Rocky Point, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A teenage motorcyclist was killed when police said he lost control of his motorcycle late Thursday night on Rocky Point Yaphank Road in Rocky Point, crashing into a tree.

Suffolk County police said Timothy Ross, 19, of Shirley, was operating a 2007 Honda motorcycle southbound on Rocky Point Yaphank Road just north of Whisky Road when he "struck rumble strips" at the side of the roadway — losing control of the motorcycle, which then left the roadway. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 10:52 p.m.

Police said Ross died at the scene. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Seventh Squad detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 631-852-8752.

