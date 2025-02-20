Suffolk police investigate married couple's deaths in Islip as apparent murder-suicide

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a married couple in Islip as an apparent murder-suicide.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Islip Town garbage collectors drove past the Parsons Landing house when they noticed a man lying in the driveway, said Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer, of the Suffolk homicide squad, at the scene Thursday.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound and a gun was found at his feet, Beyrer said.

The town worker, who was trained in CPR, examined the man and determined he was "beyond help" and called 911, Beyrer said.

Patrol officers responded and found a woman in the house who had died of an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

Beyrer confirmed the man and woman were a married couple. They were not identified, and Beyrer did not offer further details on the nature of their injuries.

Beyrer said the couple had been married for "a number of years" and were described as "very nice" by neighbors.

Around 11 a.m., police were seen taking photographs of evidence on the driveway, where yellow tarps were visible and knee-length black panels were erected on the concrete. Yellow tape was visible around the perimeter of the house

About a dozen police vehicles were parked outside the home, located on a quiet single-lane road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.