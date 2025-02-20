Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police investigate married couple's deaths in Islip as apparent murder-suicide

Suffolk County police have Parsons Landing in Islip closed as...

Suffolk County police have Parsons Landing in Islip closed as they investigate a fatal shooting Thursday. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a married couple in Islip as an apparent murder-suicide.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Islip Town garbage collectors drove past the Parsons Landing house when they noticed a man lying in the driveway, said Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer, of the Suffolk homicide squad, at the scene Thursday.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound and a gun was found at his feet, Beyrer said.

The town worker, who was trained in CPR, examined the man and determined he was "beyond help" and called 911, Beyrer said.

Patrol officers responded and found a woman in the house who had died of an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

Beyrer confirmed the man and woman were a married couple. They were not identified, and Beyrer did not offer further details on the nature of their injuries.

Beyrer said the couple had been married for "a number of years" and were described as "very nice" by neighbors.

Around 11 a.m., police were seen taking photographs of evidence on the driveway, where yellow tarps were visible and knee-length black panels were erected on the concrete. Yellow tape was visible around the perimeter of the house

About a dozen police vehicles were parked outside the home, located on a quiet single-lane road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 44 minutes ago Stony Brook baseball player is kids' book author ... What's up on LI ... Tracking flurries, snow showers ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 44 minutes ago Stony Brook baseball player is kids' book author ... What's up on LI ... Tracking flurries, snow showers ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME