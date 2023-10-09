Driver, passenger in stolen vehicle flee Muttontown and Upper Brookville officers, stopped later by shot into car, police say

A Glen Head woman and her passenger were arrested Friday afternoon after fleeing from Muttontown and Upper Brookville Police Department officers in a stolen vehicle loaded with a suite of narcotics, Nassau County police said. The chase ended when a police officer fired a gunshot into the driver side of the car, according to a Nassau police news release.

The Muttontown and Upper Brookville officers first attempted to stop Molly Louise Dutrow, 29, of Ferncote Lane, after a license plate reader notified them of a stolen white 2020 Mazda CX5 traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard in Upper Brookville shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, police said.

The vehicle was later located by police in East Norwich, but after the car was stopped on Whitney Avenue and officers approached on foot, Dutrow drove the vehicle over a curb and began to flee, according to the release.

The officers followed and initiated a second traffic stop a short time later on Pine Hollow Drive near Pine Drive in Oyster Bay. When Dutrow began to drive away again, first into oncoming traffic and then toward an officer on foot, the officer fired a single shot at the vehicle, police said.

Dutrow was arrested and charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer. A passenger, Randall Hutchinson, 25, of Laurel Cove Road in Oyster Bay Cove, was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and 11 counts of varying degrees of criminal possession of controlled substance after police found cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone, crack, alprazolam, heroin and buprenorphine naloxone, along with a scale and drug paraphernalia, inside the vehicle, Nassau County police said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dutrow and Hutchinson were both arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday and released on non-monetary conditions, according to online court records.

Dutrow’s attorney information was not on file. Hutchinson’s assigned counsel could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday evening.