Increased reward being offered in Elmont acid attack of Nafiah Ikram
Nassau County Police on Wednesday are expected to increase the reward being offered for information that leads to the identity of the suspect who threw acid in the face of a Hofstra student two years ago.
The assault occurred in Elmont in March 2021.
The reward has been raised from $40,000 — $20,000 from the county and $20,000 from the FBI — to $50,000. The county is increasing its share of the reward to $30,000, officials said.
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, county lawmakers and the victim, Nafiah Ikram, are expected to make the announcement at a news conference in Mineola.