Nassau police make arrest in Baldwin, Garden City, Rockville Centre, Westbury bank robberies

A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with five bank robberies in Nassau that took place in a little over one month, police said.

William Andrade Jordan, who is currently homeless, was arrested on Long Beach Road in Freeport at 4:50 p.m., about three hours after he allegedly attempted to rob the Bank of America at 2300 Grand Ave. in Baldwin at 1:15 p.m., according to Nassau County Police.

At the Baldwin bank, Jordan allegedly passed a teller a note threatening a gun and knife while demanding $3,000, police said. Jordan allegedly fled on foot empty-handed after the teller walked away.

Police said Jordan is also linked to four other robberies and attempted robberies that took place in early January:

On Jan. 3 at 12:15 p.m., Jordan allegedly tried to rob the Chase Bank at 10 N. Village Ave. in Rockville Centre. He did not make off with any money, police said.

Later that same afternoon, at 3:23 p.m., Jordan hit up the TD Bank at 855 Franklin Ave. in Garden City, where he allegedly made off with an undisclosed sum of money, police said.

The following day, at 2:29 p.m., he allegedly struck again, this time at the Bank of America at 248 Post Ave. in Westbury. He did not get any cash, police said.

Jordan was also linked to a Jan. 6 robbery that took place at 1:20 p.m. at the Webster Bank located at 339 Merrick Road in Rockville Centre, where police said he fled with cash.

Police said Jordan is charged with two counts of third-degree robbery and three counts of third-degree attempted robbery and will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.