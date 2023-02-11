Nassau police make arrest in Baldwin, Garden City, Rockville Centre, Westbury bank robberies
A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with five bank robberies in Nassau that took place in a little over one month, police said.
William Andrade Jordan, who is currently homeless, was arrested on Long Beach Road in Freeport at 4:50 p.m., about three hours after he allegedly attempted to rob the Bank of America at 2300 Grand Ave. in Baldwin at 1:15 p.m., according to Nassau County Police.
At the Baldwin bank, Jordan allegedly passed a teller a note threatening a gun and knife while demanding $3,000, police said. Jordan allegedly fled on foot empty-handed after the teller walked away.
Police said Jordan is also linked to four other robberies and attempted robberies that took place in early January:
- On Jan. 3 at 12:15 p.m., Jordan allegedly tried to rob the Chase Bank at 10 N. Village Ave. in Rockville Centre. He did not make off with any money, police said.
- Later that same afternoon, at 3:23 p.m., Jordan hit up the TD Bank at 855 Franklin Ave. in Garden City, where he allegedly made off with an undisclosed sum of money, police said.
- The following day, at 2:29 p.m., he allegedly struck again, this time at the Bank of America at 248 Post Ave. in Westbury. He did not get any cash, police said.
- Jordan was also linked to a Jan. 6 robbery that took place at 1:20 p.m. at the Webster Bank located at 339 Merrick Road in Rockville Centre, where police said he fled with cash.
Police said Jordan is charged with two counts of third-degree robbery and three counts of third-degree attempted robbery and will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.
It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.