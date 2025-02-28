New Jersey men charged with stealing $250,000 in cash and goods from Long Island homes

Three New Jersey men were arrested on Thursday in connection with a string of Nassau burglaries, stealing more than $250,000 in cash and other items, Nassau County police said.

According to an investigation, Juan Pablo Orjuela-Saavedra, 23, David Fernando Moreno Hernandez, 26, and Ivan Stewar Ramierez-Villalobos, 25, entered Muttontown and Old Westbury homes on the evenings Nov. 29, Dec. 13 and 21. by breaking rear windows and sliding glass doors.

The homes were unoccupied at the time of the burglaries, police said.

The trio ransacked multiple bedrooms once inside each house and stole diamonds, gold, designer handbags, safes, family heirlooms and more than $250,000.

After a 2½-month investigation using extensive surveillance in the tristate area, police located all three men in New Jersey.

Police said that the men are originally from Colombia and that federal immigration authorities were part of the investigation.

Around 6 a.m. on Feb. 14, police found Hernandez and Ramierez-Villalobos in Newark and took them into custody.

On the same day, U.S. marshals from the New York-New Jersey Fugitive Task Force located Orjuela-Saavedra while he was driving a car in East Orange.

On Thursday, Nassau police took Henandez and Orjuela-Saavedra from the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark to the Third Precinct for arrest processing.

Police were unable to take Ramirez-Villalobos to Nassau because of a pending charge for a burglary that took place in Livingston, New Jersey, in 2023.

Hernandez, of Newark, and Ramirez-Villalobos were charged with four counts of second-degree burglary.

Orjuela-Saavedra, of East Orange, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary.