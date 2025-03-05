A former Nassau County detective accused of moonlighting for the mob was convicted Wednesday of lying to the FBI but acquitted of the top charge of obstruction of justice at his trial in Brooklyn federal court. The jury spent two days deliberating over the fate of Hector Rosario, 51, who prosecutors say spent nearly a decade running interference for the Bonanno crime family, feeding tips to law enforcement on gambling parlors run by rival organized crime families and conducting phony raids to intimidate illegal backroom joker poker spots to shut down. Rosario spent a decade and a half on the police force until he was fired in August 2022, after prosecutors unsealed indictments on nine organized crime members, including the former detective. "The defendant, Hector Rosario, was a police officer who sold himself to the Bonanno crime family," Brooklyn federal prosecutor Anna Karamigios said during her opening statement last week. "He protected them from law enforcement. He chose the crime family over the public he was sworn to protect. He lied to cover it all up. The defendant was a corrupt police officer on the Bonanno family payroll." During the week and half trial, the jury heard a wiretap conversation between Rosario and Bonanno associate Salvatore Russo inside a Queens marijuana growhouse in which he dissuaded the mafioso from transporting large quantities of the drug to Valley Stream for sale. The former detective repeatedly warned Russo, who had been busted for selling a brick of cocaine to an undercover officer, that federal investigators were surveilling him. "What kind of friend would I be if I didn’t look out for your interest," Rosario told his friend. "They don’t care if it’s daytime or nighttime. They got people watching." Unknown to Rosario, Russo had started cooperating with the FBI hoping that the agency would vouch for him when it came to his sentencing on the drug charge. Russo also took the stand during the trial, telling the jury that he had suggested using Rosario to force illegal gambling dens run by the Genovese and Gambino crime families out of business. As far back as 2013, Rosario fed tips to investigators about illegal gaming operations in Lynbrook, Merrick and Valley Stream. Nassau District Attorney Detective John Clinton told the jury that Rosario told him about a Gambino-run poker den at the South Shore Bridge and Chess Club in a South Franklin Avenue office building. When Clinton asked if he could speak to his source or meet him, Rosario refused. "It was a little unusual," he told the jury. Damiano Zummo, 51, who ran a Bonanno crew on Long Island testified that he OK’d Rosario do a fake raid on a Genovese gambling spot in Merrick run in the backroom of Sal’s Shoe Repair The mob soldier said he knew he could trust Rosario because "he’s a street guy," Zummo told the jury. "He’d break the law if he had to." Salvator "Sal the Shoemaker" Rubino, who also said he was cooperating with federal authorities, described the raid as more of a comedy of errors. He testified that Rosario showed up with two other men wearing shields around their necks and carrying flashlights and burst into the back of the shoe repair shop, shouting "Whose in charge!" The men asked for an organized crime member who wasn’t there, then smashed one of the machines and left without gathering any names of those in the backroom or making any arrests. Defense lawyer Kestine Thiele asked the jury not to believe the mafia witnesses noting that they were all awaiting letters of reference from the government ahead of their pending sentencings. "These men have always been motivated by their own wants and needs," defense lawyer Kestine Thiele said in her closing. In January 2020, FBI agents showed up at Rosario’s Mineola address with recordings of him with his mobster friends, asking about his work with the Bonanno crime family. In January 2022, FBI agents showed up at Rosario’s Mineola address with recordings of him with his mobster friends, asking about his work with the Bonanno crime family. Rosario denied knowing Zummo and said he’d never been to Sal’s Shoe Repair. He admitted knowing Russo, but said that he was an old family friend, according to testimony from FBI Special Agent Orlando Tactuk, who conducted the interview. Even after seeing the evidence and hearing the recording, Rosario declined to change his story. Before the verdict, the former detective faced up to 20 years for the obstruction of justice charge and a maximum of 5 years for lying to federal agents.

A former Nassau County detective accused of moonlighting for the mob was convicted Wednesday of lying to the FBI but acquitted of the top charge of obstruction of justice at his trial in Brooklyn federal court.

The jury spent two days deliberating over the fate of Hector Rosario, 51, who prosecutors say spent nearly a decade running interference for the Bonanno crime family, feeding tips to law enforcement on gambling parlors run by rival organized crime families and conducting phony raids to intimidate illegal backroom joker poker spots to shut down.

Rosario spent a decade and a half on the police force until he was fired in August 2022, after prosecutors unsealed indictments on nine organized crime members, including the former detective.

"The defendant, Hector Rosario, was a police officer who sold himself to the Bonanno crime family," Brooklyn federal prosecutor Anna Karamigios said during her opening statement last week. "He protected them from law enforcement. He chose the crime family over the public he was sworn to protect. He lied to cover it all up. The defendant was a corrupt police officer on the Bonanno family payroll."

During the week and half trial, the jury heard a wiretap conversation between Rosario and Bonanno associate Salvatore Russo inside a Queens marijuana growhouse in which he dissuaded the mafioso from transporting large quantities of the drug to Valley Stream for sale.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The former detective repeatedly warned Russo, who had been busted for selling a brick of cocaine to an undercover officer, that federal investigators were surveilling him.

"What kind of friend would I be if I didn’t look out for your interest," Rosario told his friend. "They don’t care if it’s daytime or nighttime. They got people watching."

Unknown to Rosario, Russo had started cooperating with the FBI hoping that the agency would vouch for him when it came to his sentencing on the drug charge.

Russo also took the stand during the trial, telling the jury that he had suggested using Rosario to force illegal gambling dens run by the Genovese and Gambino crime families out of business.

As far back as 2013, Rosario fed tips to investigators about illegal gaming operations in Lynbrook, Merrick and Valley Stream.

Nassau District Attorney Detective John Clinton told the jury that Rosario told him about a Gambino-run poker den at the South Shore Bridge and Chess Club in a South Franklin Avenue office building.

When Clinton asked if he could speak to his source or meet him, Rosario refused.

"It was a little unusual," he told the jury.

Damiano Zummo, 51, who ran a Bonanno crew on Long Island testified that he OK’d Rosario do a fake raid on a Genovese gambling spot in Merrick run in the backroom of Sal’s Shoe Repair

The mob soldier said he knew he could trust Rosario because "he’s a street guy," Zummo told the jury. "He’d break the law if he had to."

Salvator "Sal the Shoemaker" Rubino, who also said he was cooperating with federal authorities, described the raid as more of a comedy of errors.

He testified that Rosario showed up with two other men wearing shields around their necks and carrying flashlights and burst into the back of the shoe repair shop, shouting "Whose in charge!"

The men asked for an organized crime member who wasn’t there, then smashed one of the machines and left without gathering any names of those in the backroom or making any arrests.

Defense lawyer Kestine Thiele asked the jury not to believe the mafia witnesses noting that they were all awaiting letters of reference from the government ahead of their pending sentencings.

"These men have always been motivated by their own wants and needs," defense lawyer Kestine Thiele said in her closing.

In January 2020, FBI agents showed up at Rosario’s Mineola address with recordings of him with his mobster friends, asking about his work with the Bonanno crime family.

In January 2022, FBI agents showed up at Rosario’s Mineola address with recordings of him with his mobster friends, asking about his work with the Bonanno crime family.

Rosario denied knowing Zummo and said he’d never been to Sal’s Shoe Repair. He admitted knowing Russo, but said that he was an old family friend, according to testimony from FBI Special Agent Orlando Tactuk, who conducted the interview.

Even after seeing the evidence and hearing the recording, Rosario declined to change his story.

Before the verdict, the former detective faced up to 20 years for the obstruction of justice charge and a maximum of 5 years for lying to federal agents.