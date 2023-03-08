Nassau police medic kicked in stomach by patient

A Nassau County police medic, kicked in the abdomen by a sick man in a hospital, stumbled backwards into a cart, injuring her back and left hip Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The police had taken the man, Rakim Gould, 34, of the Bronx, to the hospital because he had an unspecified "medical episode" at the county court house in East Meadow, police said.

Gould, who was arrested and charged with assault, will be arraigned when "medically practical," police said.