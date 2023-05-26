Long IslandCrime

Man shot, wounded in North Amityville, police say

By John Asbury

Suffolk County police said a man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday afternoon in North Amityville.

Police said the victim was shot about 4:15 p.m. on Madison Avenue between Campbell Street and Route 110.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition. His identity was not immediately released and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call First Squad detectives at 631-852-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips.

