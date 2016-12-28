North Bellmore man burglarized 4 homes, Nassau cops say

A North Bellmore man faces charges for burglarizing four Nassau County homes since Dec. 5, police said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a call for a burglary in progress on Broadway in Bethpage on Tuesday found Brian Tierney, 23, outside the residence and arrested him without incident, Nassau police said.

He is charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives investigating the case said Tierney, of Henry Street, burglarized three other residences:

Also, on Tuesday, he broke into a Lilac Place home in Massapequa Park, entering through a rear kitchen window to take “personal papers and documents.”

On Friday, Dec. 16, Tierney entered a house on Thorens Avenue, Garden City Park, through a rear window to take assorted jewelry.

And on Monday, Dec. 5, he went through a rear bedroom window to take jewelry, personal property and cash from a Commonwealth Avenue home in Massapequa.