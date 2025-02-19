NYPD: Armed man shot dead outside 111th Precinct in Queens

The NYPD said officers shot and killed a man Tuesday evening outside the 111th Precinct in Bayside, Queens after he pointed a handgun at an officer and refused repeated commands to drop it.

The 79-year-old man, whose identity was not immediately released, was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera at a news conference Tuesday evening.

About 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, the man exited a vehicle parked in the vicinity of the precinct on 215th Street and approached the front of the station, Rivera said. After speaking with a uniformed officer assigned as station house security, the man "suddenly displayed a firearm and pointed it at the officer."

The gun police said a man pointed at officers outside the 111th Precinct. Credit: Peter Gerber

"The officer gave verbal commands for the male to put down the firearm and radioed for assistance," Rivera said. "Additional officers approached and gave additional verbal commands to drop the firearm, but he did not comply and continued to point it at our officer."

After attempts at "de-escalation," four NYPD officers "discharged their firearms" and the man "was struck numerous times," Rivera said.

Officers recovered a loaded Cobra 38 revolver at the scene, according to the chief.

The shooting was captured on officers’ body cameras as well as precinct security cameras, Rivera said.

It was the second shooting Tuesday involving an NYPD officer.

A detective was shot about 8:18 a.m. while he and other members of the Emergency Services Unit attempted to gain entry into an apartment on the Lower East Side, to serve a search warrant for a gun, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at news conference afterward attended by other department officials and Mayor Eric Adams.

The detective was shot once in his left shoulder, Tisch added, the bullet "narrowly missing critical vessels and nerves that could have been life-ending,"

Officers then returned fire, striking the apartment’s occupant multiple times, the commissioner said.

The NYPD said the suspect, identified as Edwin Rivera, 35, remained hospitalized in stable condition.

In a post on X late Tuesday, Tisch wrote: "As today draws to a close, two events remind us all about the nobility of policing. Earlier this morning, a perp shot an ESU detective as he executed a search warrant in Manhattan. Fortunately, our detective is expected to make a full recovery. And tonight, an armed man pointed a gun at our officers in front of the 111 precinct in Queens. These two bookending incidents provide a stark reminder of the dangerous situations our officers face, and I am forever grateful for all our cops do to keep us safe.