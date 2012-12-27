NYPD: Jogger assaulted in East River Park

A woman was assaulted as she jogged through the East River Park on Thursday morning by a man who grabbed her and attempted to take off her clothes, New York City police said.

The victim, 41, was jogging near Delancey Street and FDR Drive at about 11:40 a.m. when a man threw her to the ground and tried to remove her clothing, police said.

She screamed and the man fled. Police said the woman was not injured.

The suspect was described as wearing green pants and a gray sweatshirt.