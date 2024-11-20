Long IslandCrime

NYPD officer shot in leg after exchange of gunfire during Queens robbery, suspect dead, police say

NYPD patch

NYPD patch Credit: NYPD

By Anthony M. DeStefanotony.destefano@newsday.comtonynewsday

An NYPD police officer has been shot in the leg after an exchange of gunfire in Queens that left a robbery suspect dead, a department spokesman said.

The officer, who was not identified, was being treated at Jamaica Hospital land was expected to survive. A press conference was scheduled for the hospital shortly, the NYPD said, and the area around the hospital was largely closed to vehicular traffic. 

With Matthew Chayes

Anthony M. DeStefano

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME