NYPD officer shot in leg after exchange of gunfire during Queens robbery, suspect dead, police say
An NYPD police officer has been shot in the leg after an exchange of gunfire in Queens that left a robbery suspect dead, a department spokesman said.
The officer, who was not identified, was being treated at Jamaica Hospital land was expected to survive. A press conference was scheduled for the hospital shortly, the NYPD said, and the area around the hospital was largely closed to vehicular traffic.
With Matthew Chayes
Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV
Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV