Man shot at West Babylon party, officer hit by vehicle, cops say

Suffolk County police are investigating how a 21-year-old man was shot in the back Saturday night at a large outdoor party in West Babylon that resulted in an officer being struck by a vehicle, police said.

A First Precinct officer was injured in the leg when he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at the scene of the incident.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. near 43 Cortland St. The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

The officer was taken to an area hospital. His injury was considered non-life-threatening, police said.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

There was no further information immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.