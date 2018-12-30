Long IslandCrime

Two shot and injured at Old Westbury residence, Nassau police say

Old Westbury Village police investigate on Pinetree Lane on Saturday morning.

By John Asbury and Stefanie Daziojohn.asbury@newsday.com,stefanie.dazio@newsday.comJohnAsbury,

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Old Westbury that wounded two people early Saturday morning, police said.

Old Westbury police were called to a residence on Pinetree Lane at 3:16 a.m., Nassau County police said. The two victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Nassau police did not immediately have information regarding the victims' identities or conditions, or the circumstances of the shooting.

Old Westbury Police Chief Robert Glaser said one of his officers was responding to the report of shots fired when he saw a vehicle leaving the dead-end Pinetree Lane at a high speed.

After pursuing the vehicle for several minutes, Glaser said, the officer took four people into custody. The chief said it was not immediately known whether the vehicle's occupants had any connection to the shooting.

The shooting occurred at a mansion on Pinetree Lane, at the end of the narrow street dotted with multimillion-dollar homes with sprawling, gated driveways. Police remained stationed at the end of the home’s driveway, which was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, on Saturday afternoon.

About six houses from the shooting, reporters from News 12 Long Island and radio station 1010 WINS discovered a handgun in the driveway of a home. Old Westbury police could not be reached for comment about the gun. 

Police investigate on Pinetree Lane in Old Westbury on Saturday.

On the street, a half-empty bottle of Hennessy cognac sat in a front yard. The rest of the street was littered with trash, including empty cans of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks, and what appeared to be a bloodstained sweatshirt and a medical glove and dressing were on the ground nearby.

Neighbors nearby could not be reached for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

