Devin Anthony Magarian of Florida allegedly hacked online prescription websites used by doctors to issue narcotic prescriptions, Nassau DA Anne Donnelly says

A Florida man — who authorities said is a leader in a multistate conspiracy that hacked an online prescription website used by doctors and issued tens of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances — has been arrested and charged in Nassau County, prosecutors said Friday.

Devin Anthony Magarian, 21, of Kissimmee, Florida, who allegedly created the fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone, promethazine and codeine, was arrested by Nassau County police on Jan. 17 in New York City, Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Magarian was in New York to pick up about $14,000 in compensation for 630 oxycodone pills that were 30 mg each, prosecutors said.

“This is one the most complex and technologically sophisticated drug operations we’ve ever witnessed,” Donnelly said Friday. “We learned that Devin Anthony Magarian and his associates are part of a wide-ranging conspiracy in which they surreptitiously commandeered the e-prescribing credentials of doctors. The defendant and his associates then used those compromised accounts to issue and fill tens of thousands of prescriptions for narcotics and other controlled substances in Nassau County and multiple states.”

Magarian's defense attorney Douglas Rankin disputed the district attorney's narrative.

“My client is 21 years old, has no criminal record,” said Rankin. “I think this is a rush to judgment by the government and I think that when all the facts are developed, I think my client will be exonerated.”

The investigation began in February 2023 when an unnamed defendant was arrested outside of a Great Neck pharmacy after picking up two prescriptions that were not in his name. The unnamed defendant was in contact with Magarian, Donnelly said.

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly, center, announces the arrest of Devin Anthony Magarian, in Mineola on Friday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Magarian pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 17 arraignment in Nassau County District Court on multiple charges including first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal diversion of prescription medication and prescriptions and 15 counts of fourth-degree criminal diversion of prescription medication and prescriptions.

Nassau District Court Judge Arieh Schulman ordered Magarian held without bail.

According to prosecutors, the scheme worked like this: Magarian's alleged associates, called “runners,” picked up prescriptions that were typically issued in fictitious names at pharmacies in multiple states. Magarian, according to prosecutors, operated a channel on the Telegram mobile app that served as an advertisement board for the operation.

Magarian tipped off his customers to when he could get a round of prescriptions, using a doctor's e-prescribing privileges, prosecutors said.

The customers then allegedly messaged Magarian to purchase the prescriptions or the actual pills directly.

DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Frank Tarentino, who assisted in the investigation, called the case “modern day piracy.”

“Law enforcement acted swiftly to fully identify this elaborate criminal conspiracy operating through online illicit drug sales and interstate trafficking to shut it down,” Tarentino said.