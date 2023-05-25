Islip Terrace man accused of selling fake oxycodone pills that caused fatal fentanyl overdose

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted an Islip Terrace man Thursday on charges that he sold counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Jordan Mosley, 22, was indicted on charges including criminal sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said they found a 25-year-old man who overdosed Dec. 29 at his home in East Islip. Police were able to trace the pills the man overdosed on to pills sold by Mosley. Detectives said Mosley had claimed the pills were cocaine the night before the man died.

Authorities said Mosley offered to sell the man more pills later that night. An autopsy by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was the combined effects of fentanyl, zylazine and bromazolam intoxication.

Suffolk County police pulled over Mosley on Jan. 25 for tinted windows. It was the same vehicle he used to deliver pills to the man who overdosed, prosecutors said.

Police found felony amounts of cocaine, a digital scale, plastic bags and 39 pills in the car. Some pills had the same markings and color as oxycodone, but contained fentanyl and other pills that appeared to be alprazolam, but instead contained bromazolam.

Police also found a loaded revolver in Mosley’s waistband, prosecutors said.

At an arraignment Thursday, Mosley pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him. Suffolk County Judge Richard I. Horowitz ordered him held on $100,000 cash or $250,000 bond. His next court date is June 13.

Thursday evening, Mosley's attorney, Michaelangelo Matera of Melville, declined to comment

“Selling deadly fentanyl pills is no different than shooting a loaded gun in a crowded room and the number of Suffolk County residents dying from drug overdoses every day is tragic,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a news release. “Our lawmakers need to help us. Young people are dying and we cannot even ask for bail for fentanyl dealers until after someone dies. This is unconscionable.”