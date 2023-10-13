Tina White of Bellport, Shawana Williams of Centereach charged with fraudently obtaining pandemic relief funds, Suffolk DA Ray Tierney says

Two Suffolk County residents were arrested on felony charges Thursday for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the federal government, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tina White, 36, of Bellport, and Shawana Williams, 45, of Centereach, each received monetary advancements on Small Business Administration loan applications they filed for companies that did not exist, according to a news release.

“These individuals are alleged to have stolen government funds by abusing a program intended to help legitimate small business owners pay their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Suffolk County District Attorney Tierney Ray Tierney said in a statement.

White allegedly received $6,000 after claiming to be the Chief Operating Officer of an agricultural business in May 2020, prosecutors said. Williams was advanced $4,000 while claiming she was the Chief Operating Officer of a medical services business in July 202, prosecutors said.

While both applications were ultimately denied, neither White or Williams returned the emergency funds they received when they applied, according to the news release.

White and Williams are each charged with third-degree grand larceny. Williams is also charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty at arraignments Thursday before Hon. Anna Acqafredda in First District Court in Central Islip. They were released without bail conditions and are due back in court later this month.

Attorneys for both White and Williams could not be immediately reached for comment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Katharine D’Aquila of the Public Corruption Bureau with investigative assistance from the DA’s Public corruption Squad and special agents with the United States Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.







