Bay Shore hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police said

Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Bay Shore around early Saturday morning, according to a Suffolk police statement. The man was hit by an SUV while crossing Main Street near Shore Lane, Suffolk police said in a press release on Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Suffolk County said they would not release the man's name until his family had been notified of his death. No other information about the victim was released. Suffolk detectives described the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a "small to mid-size dark-colored SUV." The department is asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Bay Shore around early Saturday morning, according to a Suffolk police statement.

The man was hit by an SUV while crossing Main Street near Shore Lane, Suffolk police said in a press release on Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

Suffolk County said they would not release the man's name until his family had been notified of his death. No other information about the victim was released.

Suffolk detectives described the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a "small to mid-size dark-colored SUV."

The department is asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.