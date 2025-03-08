Long IslandCrime

Bay Shore hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police said

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a...

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Main Street near Shore Lane in Bay Shore early Saturday morning.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By Sam Kmacksam.kmack@newsday.com

Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Bay Shore around early Saturday morning, according to a Suffolk police statement.

The man was hit by an SUV while crossing Main Street near Shore Lane, Suffolk police said in a press release on Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

Suffolk County said they would not release the man's name until his family had been notified of his death. No other information about the victim was released.

Suffolk detectives described the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a "small to mid-size dark-colored SUV."

The department is asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Bay Shore around early Saturday morning, according to a Suffolk police statement.

The man was hit by an SUV while crossing Main Street near Shore Lane, Suffolk police said in a press release on Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

Suffolk County said they would not release the man's name until his family had been notified of his death. No other information about the victim was released.

Suffolk detectives described the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a "small to mid-size dark-colored SUV."

The department is asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Sam Kmack

Sam Kmack covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California and previously worked as a city watchdog reporter in the Phoenix metro area, as well as an investigative journalist at the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."   Credit: Newsday/Mario Gonzalez, William Perlman; James Tamburino

SARRA SOUNDS OFF: LI wins 12 state titles in boys and girls wrestling  Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."  

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."   Credit: Newsday/Mario Gonzalez, William Perlman; James Tamburino

SARRA SOUNDS OFF: LI wins 12 state titles in boys and girls wrestling  Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."  

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME