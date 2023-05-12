Long IslandCrime

Cops: Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Massapequa

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 42-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a car as he attempted to cross Merrick Road late Thursday night in Massapequa, Nassau County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and said the driver, identified only as a 19-year-old, remained at the scene.

He has not been charged.

Homicide Squad detectives said the victim was attempting to cross Merrick Road from north to south in an area near Carman Mill Road when he was struck by an  eastbound 2015 BMW at 11:07 p.m. The victim suffered "head and body trauma" and died at the scene, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
Ice cream made with liquid nitrogen … Police force to boxing ring … Peloton recall Credit: Newsday

SCPD cop shot, stable, suspect in court today ... Ice cream made with liquid nitrogen ... Police force to boxing ring ... Peloton recall

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Ice cream made with liquid nitrogen … Police force to boxing ring … Peloton recall Credit: Newsday

SCPD cop shot, stable, suspect in court today ... Ice cream made with liquid nitrogen ... Police force to boxing ring ... Peloton recall

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME