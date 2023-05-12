Cops: Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Massapequa

A 42-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a car as he attempted to cross Merrick Road late Thursday night in Massapequa, Nassau County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and said the driver, identified only as a 19-year-old, remained at the scene.

He has not been charged.

Homicide Squad detectives said the victim was attempting to cross Merrick Road from north to south in an area near Carman Mill Road when he was struck by an eastbound 2015 BMW at 11:07 p.m. The victim suffered "head and body trauma" and died at the scene, police said.

The investigation is continuing.