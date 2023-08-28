Natividad Interiano of Huntington Station killed in hit-and-run crash on Pulaski Road, police said

A Huntington Station man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Huntington Station, Suffolk police said.

Natividad Interiano was crossing Pulaski Road at 1st Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling eastbound on Pulaski Road about 9:10 p.m., police said. The driver of the SUV fled the intersection, continuing eastbound on Pulaski Road, police said.

Interiano, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Suffolk detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.