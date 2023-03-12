Cops: Pedestrian critical after being hit 3 times in Massapequa

A 70-year-old woman attempting to cross Sunrise Highway in Massapequa was struck and critically injured by three vehicles, including one in which the motorist fled the scene, Nassau police said Sunday.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was struck about 9:15 p.m. Friday by a 2017 Chevrolet driven by a 44-year-old man, police said. The driver of a 2020 Hyundai, a 42-year-od man, then swerved to avoid hitting the Chevrolet and struck the woman, according to police. A dark-colored sedan hit the woman and fled westbound on Sunrise Highway, police said.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and the Hyundai both remained at the scene, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was in critical but stable condition, police said.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 (TIPS). All calls are anonymous.