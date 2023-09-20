Cops: Man accused of using pepper spray in Commack Marshalls

Suffolk County police said they arrested and charged a man after he allegedly deployed pepper spray Tuesday inside a Commack Marshalls department store.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to the store on Henry Street after the man walked in and allegedly used the pepper spray at 6:40 p.m., according to the police.

The 57-year-old suspect was then taken into custody. The police did not immediately release the man's identity or the specific charge he faces.

Approximately 10 people inside the store were evaluated and treated at the scene, the police said. Two of the people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.

The others declined further medical treatment. The investigation is continuing, the police said.