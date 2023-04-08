Long IslandCrime

Phone scam: Caller tricks woman, 82, out of $25,000, cops say

An elderly Great Neck woman was scammed out of $25,000 by a female suspect who claimed to be an employee from Chase bank’s fraud department, Nassau County police said.

On March 31 at 5 p.m., the 82-year-old woman received a phone call from the unknown suspect who instructed her to go to her local bank branch and deliver $25,000 to a Coin Hub ATM to reverse a fraudulent charge, according Fraud and Forgery detectives from the Major Case Bureau.

After the transfer was completed, the suspect instructed the victim to withdraw an additional $39,000, authorities said. The victim then became suspicious of fraud and notified police, detectives said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

