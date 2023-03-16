Elderly North Hills woman duped out of $49,000 in phone scam, Nassau police say

Nassau County police are investigating a phone scam in which an elderly woman was duped out of $49,000.

According to detectives, on March 14 the unnamed woman, 85, was at her North Hills home using her computer when she received a prompt to call a phone number.

She called the number and spoke to an unknown male who said he worked for Microsoft, police said. The man told the woman to go to her bank and transfer the money to an account number he provided.

After the transfer was complete, the man instructed the victim to send a copy of her driver’s license and the bank receipt of the transfer to a phone number that he provided.

The woman realized she was a victim and called police.