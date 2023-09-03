2-year-old child, 19 pit bull puppies discovered in vehicle in Wyandanch; 2 men charged, police say

Two North Carolina men are facing weapons and animal neglect charges after police found 19 pit bull puppies and a 2-year-old child inside a parked vehicle in Wyandanch with insufficient air, food and water, Suffolk police said.

Russell Brown, 67, and Jamar Belle, 28, were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police discovered a 2-year-old inside the vehicle where two loaded firearms were stored, police said.

First Precinct Crime Section officers were on patrol when they spotted the 2022 Jeep Compass in a commercial parking lot at 301 Merritt Ave around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The puppies, which were stored in two crates, were covered in feces, police said.

The animals were transported to animal shelters; the child is in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to police.

The 2-year-old is a child of an acquaintance of the two men and was in good condition when discovered, police said. The endangerment charge relates to the allegation that the toddler was left in the car with guns, according to a police spokesperson.

Brown and Belle were both charged with 19 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a firearm. They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the felony weapons charge.

The two men were expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Sunday morning, according to police.