Police: Cutchogue man, 20, violated social host law

A Cutchogue man was charged with violating Suffolk County’s social host law after underage people were found drinking at his home, police said Wednesday.

Southold Town police said they got a call about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday about a large party at the Track Avenue house and responding officers “found a large amount of underage youths drinking alcoholic beverages at the party.”

Officers broke up the party and arrested John T. Kinsey, 20, who was also charged with possession of marijuana, a police spokeswoman said.

The Suffolk County Social Host Law states that “it shall be unlawful for any person over the age of 18 who owns, rents, or otherwise controls a private residence to knowingly allow the consumption of alcohol or alcoholic beverages by any minor on such premises or to fail to take reasonable corrective action upon learning of the consumption of alcohol or alcoholic beverages by any minor on such premises.”

Violation of the law is a misdemeanor. A first offense is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. For second and subsequent offenses, violators face a fine not to exceed $1,000, a term of imprisonment not to exceed 1 year, or both.