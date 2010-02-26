Police: East Meadow man forged gift cards, arrested

Nassau County police arrested an East Meadow man Thursday for allegedly re-encoding gift cards with credit-card numbers.

Police said Theodore Pommells, 25, of Newbridge Road originally was questioned in August in an unrelated investigation and was found to have 27 assorted gift cards of a suspicious nature.

At that time, police said, they could not determine if the cards were fraudulent and Pommells was released.

But the cards were then subsequently checked and found to have been re-encoded with credit card numbers, police said.

Pommells is charged with possession of a forged instrument and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.