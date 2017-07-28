Island Park landlord assaults tenant over rent dispute, cops say

An Island Park landlord argued with his tenant over the rent Tuesday night, then beat her, Nassau County police said.

Police arrested Witold Buczkowski, 51, and charged him with assault and attempted burglary in connection with the 11:05 p.m. case.

According to police, Buczkowski argued with his tenant, a 43-year-old woman, over how she would pay her rent. The argument escalated when he punched her in the face and body repeatedly, police said.

When the woman locked herself in her apartment and called the police, Buczkowski tried to enter by kicking the door, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital with swelling and bruising, police said.

Buczkowski was arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead and released on his own recognizance. A temporary order of protection was issued and he is due back in court Sept. 22, according to records. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

CORRECTION: The tenant’s age was incorrect in a previous version of this story.