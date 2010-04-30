Police: Mom who brought sons to cocaine deal arrested

A Ronkonkoma woman was arrested Thursday night after police said she brought her two sons and a 19-year-old niece to a drug deal in Farmingville.

Two men who Suffolk County police said were involved in the deal also were arrested.

Police said Ellen Fredericks, 42, of 275 Avenue B in Ronkonkoma, was observed in a car in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Farmingville just before midnight involved in the deal with two men: Deon Reed, 40, of 2 F Ethan Allen Court, Ridge, and Christopher J. Smith, 30, of 23 Ashton Road, Medford, by Crime Section officers from the Sixth Precinct.

An investigation found packages containing pills and cocaine inside the vehicle, police said. In a nearby vehicle, police said Fredericks had her children — two boys under age 12 and her 19-year-old niece.

Fredericks was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing suboxone pills, as well as first-degree loitering and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the children were released to a family member — and a notification was made to Child Protective Services.

Smith was charged with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Reed was charged with five counts.

Police said both were in possession of “quantities” of heroin, cocaine, hydrocodone pills and percocet pills.

Fredericks was released on bail and will face arraignment at a later date. Reed and Smith are scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.