Police probe robbery at Woodbury BurgerFi restaurant

Nassau County police said they are searching for three men who robbed a Woodbury hamburger restaurant Sunday night.

The three men, one armed with a handgun, entered an unlocked rear door of BurgerFi at 8063 Jericho Tpke. at 10:42 p.m. and confronted an employee who was counting the day’s receipts in a back office area, police said.

The robbers forced the employee to the ground, took an undetermined amount of cash and fled out the rear door into a parking lot, police said.

The employee, who was not injured, said the men wore dark-colored clothing, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.