Police say two women used stolen credit card in Bay Shore

Suffolk County police are searching for two women they say used a stolen credit card to make several purchases from Bay Shore stores in November.

Between the evening of Nov. 19 and the morning of Nov. 20, Third Squad detectives said a debit card, credit card and house keys were stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot at 99 S. Clinton Ave. in Bay Shore.

Two women then used the Chase credit card to make the purchases. Police said the women are seen using the card on surveillance video.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.