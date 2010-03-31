Police seek trio in Bay Shore home invasion

Third Squad detectives are looking for two men and a woman they say forced their way into a Bay Shore home, assaulted the residents and stole a large amount of cash.

Police said the robbery happened on Mowbray Place March 7 about 11:40 p.m. when the three suspects pushed in the front door.

One of the residents was shot in the left arm and the other was beaten with a baseball bat, Suffolk County police said. Both people in the home also were pistol-whipped, police said, and a large amount of cash was taken.

Police said the residents were hospitalized but have been treated and released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.