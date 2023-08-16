Armed defendant identified in police SUV takedown, charged with multiple crimes, Nassau police say 

Nassau County Police on Wednesday announced multiple charges against the armed suspect who was disarmed by a Nassau patrol car in North Bellmore after police said the alleged assailant fired a round from a handgun in the air and waved it at vehicles.

Police identified the suspect Wednesday as Kiber Calderon, 31, of Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn. Police said the suspect also uses the name Hanna Carillo, 33.

Police had earlier identified the defendant as a woman, but on Wednesday identified the suspect as a man.

Calderon is charged with three counts of third-degree menacing, first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of menacing a police officer, criminal contempt of court, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

A police statement Wednesday said Calderon, who was hospitalized with “minor injuries,” will be arraigned on the charges when “medically practical.”

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau police were called to the intersection of Jerusalem and Bellmore avenues at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The suspect had allegedly fired a single shot from the semi-automatic pistol, the police commissioner said at a news conference at the scene. In response to a question about how the situation was handled, Ryder said the officer followed protocol.

“I am never going to Monday-morning quarterback my cops,” Ryder said.

“She was waving the gun around at innocent people, putting them in fear for their lives in their vehicles," Ryder said. "My officers then made a decision to strike the individual with their vehicle knocking her to the ground."

The incident occurred near the Nassau BOCES Children's Readiness Center on Jerusalem Avenue. School officials said students were already dismissed at the time.

The owner of a nearby BP gas station captured the incident on video.

On the video, which lasts 1 minute and 44 seconds, the suspect can be seen walking backward in the intersection, waving the handgun at several drivers in their stopped vehicles and then pointing it at the suspect’s own head. The Nassau police SUV then comes into view, its tires screeching but without the emergency lights activated, before the front right bumper hits the legs of the suspect, who collapses on the road.

"I saw a lady … she was standing there, leaning on a fence … she basically had a gun in her hand, she was pointing at people," said Hamza Amir, 22, of Wantagh, who shot the video of the Tuesday incident and owns the BP station on Jerusalem Avenue.

"When I went past her," Amir said, "she pointed the gun at me and once she pointed the gun at me, I sped up.”

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, Ryder said, and the officer driving the SUV received treatment at a hospital for emotional trauma.

Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said the Nassau County Police Department likely has a policy governing its officers’ actions in a situation like this.

As for the NYPD, he said, officers are “not allowed to hit people with the car, even if they’re shooting at you.”

Under NYPD policies, officers would likely “isolate and contain” the woman until specialized units like K-9 and negotiators could deploy, he said.

Ryder defended the officer's actions.

He said department protocol allows officers to use deadly force in response to "deadly physical force. That's the law. If somebody's threatened deadly physical force against you or another. You have the right to use deadly physical force."

Ryder praised the officers on the scene and said they "faced down deadly physical force against civilians and themselves, and they used the vehicle to stop that threat. The other option on the table is to take out the gun and shoot it. They didn't do that. They chose an alternative option … and probably save people's lives, including their own.”

Nassau police said the defendant was arrested in New York City in June on burglary and trespassing charges. Calderon pleaded not guilty and was released without bail, according to online court records, which indicate the case was referred to a “problem-solving/alternative court program.”

The defendant is due back in court on those charges Aug. 17.

With John Asbury and Nicholas Spangler