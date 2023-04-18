Patrick Carey of Seaford gets 6 months in jail for posting 'deepfake' images of girls on pornographic website

A Seaford man who pleaded guilty in connection to allegations that he posted "deepfake" images of at least a dozen girls along with their contact information on a pornographic website and encouraged users to threaten the victims with sexual violence was sentenced to 6 months in jail Tuesday.

Patrick Carey, 22, apologized to his victims, some of whom were in court, while reading from a written statement.

"I do not expect forgiveness; I'm just sorry," said Carey, who added that he would "regret what I've done for the rest of my life."

One of the victims, a young woman, lashed out in a victim's impact statement before the court, telling Carey that she would never accept his apology.

"You disgust me. "You hurt me but you also changed me," she said, adding that he had "sexualized" her. "Your name will forever give me nightmares and haunt me."

Judge Robert Bogle also sentenced Carey to 10 years of probation, calling the defendant's conduct "cold and truly despicable behavior."

Carey was charged in 2021 with promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime and other offenses, according to the indictment. Carey pleaded guilty last December to four counts, including two felonies.

Carey had attended MacArthur High School in Levittown with the victims, who said the photos were taken when the girls — now adults — were in high school and middle school, according to prosecutors. Carey, a 2019 graduate, took the photos from the girls' social media accounts and then digitally altered them to suggest they had engaged in sexual conduct, prosecutors said.

Carey’s Legal Aid Society attorney did not immediately comment Tuesday.

Nassau police were contacted by 11 women between January and September who said they had discovered images of themselves on a pornographic website, according to the indictment, which included their full names, addresses and telephone numbers alongside the images.

The photographs had been altered by superimposing the victims’ faces on images of women engaged in sexual behavior, prosecutors said.

Some of the victims told police they had been notified by social media companies that Carey had "screenshotted" images that later appeared on the website, prosecutors said. When the victims learned their images had been posted on the site, they contacted police.

Carey used three different usernames to post images of the victims from August 2019 until Sept. 5, 2021 — just hours before police arrested him, according to investigators.