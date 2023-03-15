Bronx man charged with shooting 2 after losing money at Port Jefferson pool hall, DA says

An unlucky night at billiards ended in gunfire late last year when a Bronx man, upset over losing money in multiple games of pool, shot and injured two individuals in a Port Jefferson pool hall, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Alexander Castillo, 26, was arraigned Wednesday on a host of charges, including one count of first-degree attempted murder, and was held by State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro on $1 million cash or $2 million bond, records show.

“This defendant allegedly lost money playing pool and then decided to steal back his losses with an illegal firearm, shooting two people in the process,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Fortunately, both victims survived their injuries, and no others were hurt.”

Castillo is also charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal use of a firearm, attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and one count of petit larceny.

Castillo is represented by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Investigators said that on Dec. 28, Castillo was playing billiards and making bets at a pool hall on Main Street in Port Jefferson for several hours.

During the course of the evening, authorities said he became angry as his financial losses mounted after he placed wagers on each game.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Castillo left the pool hall and returned three minutes later wearing a ski mask and hat, and carrying a loaded firearm which he brandished in an attempt to take back his losses, prosecutors said.

A struggle ensued and Castillo’s billiard's opponent and another man tried to wrestle the gun away from the Bronx man, investigators said.

When the struggle spilled out into the street, Castillo shot one victim in the groin and the second victim in the chest and fled before the arrival of police, prosecutors said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals and received emergency medical treatment for their injuries, authorities said.

Castillo was discovered hiding out in New York City and arrested on Feb. 10 by Suffolk County police.

He is due back in court on April 13.