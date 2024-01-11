Ex-Marine Michael Owen sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing pregnant, estranged wife

Frank Bretana said his first memory of his newborn daughter, Kelly, was her laying facedown asleep on her mother, Diane’s, chest in the hospital.

It was a memory of hope that sparked in him a “God-given love that bonds you to your child forever,” he said.

Three decades later, Bretana told a Nassau County courtroom full of grieving relatives — who gathered Thursday morning to see his daughter's estranged husband, Michael Owen, punished with a 25-year-to life prison sentence for her murder — about a grimmer image.

“Now I have another memory. It’s Kelly. She’s lying facedown on her bed, she was cold and lifeless,” he said. “It’s an image no one should have to see. Diane’s screams, followed by a flurry of activity. The medic came out, put his hand on her shoulder, and told her that Kelly was gone.”

As Bretana spoke, Owen, wearing a coat and tie, sat at the defendant’s table facing straight ahead, with no reaction.

In August, it took a jury two hours to convict Owen, 30, a former U.S. Marine-turned cell tower technician, of strangling Kelly Owen, 27, who was pregnant with his child, in her Farmingdale home.

“He killed her in a violent and personal way,” Bretana said. “He knew he had to continue until he knew she was gone. He knew he would have to watch her die.”

Kelly and Michael Owen were separated, but sharing custody of their daughter, Bryn, at the time of her death. She was living in an apartment on the same property as her parents’ home.

The Nassau District Attorney presented evidence that her husband’s car was seen two blocks from her home on the morning of her death. He shut off his phone during the time he was in the area and he deleted text messages on her phone and his own phone on the day of the murder.

“Only a depraved moron could come up with a plan like that,” Bretana said.

He told the court how he had to tell his granddaughter, who was 6 at the time, that her mother was dead.

“We brought Bryn home — we had her in hiding. We went into Bryn’s room and told her that her mother was an angel in heaven. She went into her closet and started to cry,” he said.

Still, Michael Owen maintains that he did not kill his ex-wife.

“I did not do this,” he said before his sentencing. His lawyer, Joseph Hanshe, has already filed an appeal of this conviction and vowed to continue fighting to clear his client.

“To this day we believe that he is not guilty and we will continue to fight this conviction,” the lawyer said.

Justice Robert McDonald denied Hanshe’s request to set aside the second-degree murder verdict.

At Owen’s sentencing, the judge said that he struggled to be dispassionate in this case.

“The place you are going is a cold dark place, but not as cold and as dark as your heart is,” he told him before sentencing him. “It is my fervent hope that Bryn never have to see you or speak to you for the rest of your life.”