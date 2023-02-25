Bellmore man exposed himself to two teen girls, Nassau police say

A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with public lewdness on Friday after allegedly flashing two teenage girls from his home window in Bellmore, according to Nassau County police.

Nelson Roberts allegedly exposed and touched his genitals in front of a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl at 3:30 p.m., police said. The girls were outside his Midwood Avenue home at the time, police said.

Roberts was charged with two counts of public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was issued a ticket to return to First District Court on March 15, police said.

Police ask anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Roberts to contact 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.